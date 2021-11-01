Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 374,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.9% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 79.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,938,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,606,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 291.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.90. 68,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

