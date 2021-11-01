Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $19.01 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.09% of PPL worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,763,000 after buying an additional 303,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

PPL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.96. 18,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,975. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

