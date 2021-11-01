Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Purchases 3,806 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 88.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 22,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,367,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.93. 10,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

