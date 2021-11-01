Berkshire Hathaway Inc Sells 7,000,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000,000 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up 1.2% of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,550,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629,156 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,456 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

NYSE GM traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,265,053. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.23 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

