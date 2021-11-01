Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 317,672 Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 317,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

