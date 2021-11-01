Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 399,998 Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $213,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $3,694,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $7,814,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $1,479,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth $1,381,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLSPT stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

