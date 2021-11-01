Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys 295,500 Shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,500 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 3.61% of Better World Acquisition worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Better World Acquisition by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 898,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,941,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,692,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,619,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAC stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

