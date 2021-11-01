Beryl Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 699,990 CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 699,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLT. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMLT stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

