Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Position in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

Beryl Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,196 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.00% of PTK Acquisition worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PTK. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in PTK Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTK stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

