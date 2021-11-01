Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $3.67 Million Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 161,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pershing Square Tontine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSTH opened at $19.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.