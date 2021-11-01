Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 524,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GGPI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GGPI opened at $10.83 on Monday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

