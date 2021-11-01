Berylson Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,000. Brookdale Senior Living accounts for approximately 2.0% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 297,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after acquiring an additional 297,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 61,002 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 94,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

BKD traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. The company had a trading volume of 20,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.82. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

