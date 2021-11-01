Berylson Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $10,208,000. Coinbase Global comprises 2.3% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $335,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $89,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $429,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $8,866,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,166,199 shares of company stock worth $310,294,657 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COIN. JMP Securities increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.40.

Shares of COIN traded up $14.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $333.49. 71,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,309. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

