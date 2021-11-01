Berylson Capital Partners LLC Sells 53,500 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,500 shares during the quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Invitae by 49.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,975,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,886,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $502,122,000 after buying an additional 1,340,353 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 8.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,863,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,516,000 after buying an additional 1,202,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 72.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,169,000 after buying an additional 926,579 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.08. 8,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,098. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $431,784.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

