BHPCoin Price Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (BHP)

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and $1.94 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00079955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00073092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00102354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,805.56 or 0.99838867 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,264.57 or 0.07002149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00022824 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

