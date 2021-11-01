Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Down 33.1% in October

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the September 30th total of 458,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

BCYC stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $60.34.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221 over the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

