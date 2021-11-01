Big Data Protocol (BDP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.88 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 35.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 41.4% against the dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00050643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00223062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00096252 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 33,747,556 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

