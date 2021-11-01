BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,195.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 595,855 shares of company stock worth $23,616,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 7,262.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 79,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after buying an additional 177,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BioAtla by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCAB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.97. 4,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,158. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.66. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

