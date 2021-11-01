BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 65.3% in October

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the September 30th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 416,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $134.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.10. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $558,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the first quarter worth $113,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

