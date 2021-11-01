BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,305 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $7,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.59 and a 1 year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.