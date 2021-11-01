BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.39.

BMRN opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.38, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.56. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $71.59 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307.

