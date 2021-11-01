bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas raised bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

BMXMF stock remained flat at $$124.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.05. bioMérieux has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.89.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

