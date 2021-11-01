Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in October

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Shares of BITGF stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41. Biotage AB has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About Biotage AB (publ)

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

