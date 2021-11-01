Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $68,656.80 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,622.24 or 1.00019458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00058648 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.47 or 0.00548528 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.24 or 0.00308922 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.10 or 0.00188245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00014627 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001518 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,777,158 coins. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

