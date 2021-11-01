Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 1st. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,479.17 and $58.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,317.97 or 1.00265493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00061505 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041916 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.94 or 0.00732457 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.