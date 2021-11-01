BitCore (BTX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $461,019.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $461,019.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.90 or 0.07083093 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.81 or 0.00321357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.17 or 0.00963642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00087920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.36 or 0.00445346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00270920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.67 or 0.00230865 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.