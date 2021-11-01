BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $2.71

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 21% higher against the dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $39.44 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00004486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00070554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00072360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00103495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,649.87 or 1.00330210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,204.91 or 0.06955989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00022574 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

BitDAO's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

