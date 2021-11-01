BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,216 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $207,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after buying an additional 4,191,567 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.8% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,741,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 309,739 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,666,000 after purchasing an additional 77,894 shares during the last quarter.

BJ opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.05.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 5,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $316,754.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,298 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.57.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

