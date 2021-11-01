Black Diamond Group (BDI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.20 million.

Shares of BDI stock opened at C$4.53 on Monday. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of C$262.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.64.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

