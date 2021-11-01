BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

BL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $126.87 on Monday. BlackLine has a one year low of $93.75 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.45.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. On average, analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $841,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,654 shares of company stock valued at $30,425,630 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

