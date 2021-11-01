BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340,106 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,279,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $62.98 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $60.31 and a 52-week high of $63.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98.

