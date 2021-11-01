BlackRock Inc. Buys 146,865 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,865 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.00% of Mayville Engineering worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,826,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $363.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $22.16.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.46 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 2.79%. On average, analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

