BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.64% of Stratasys worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stratasys by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Stratasys by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

SSYS opened at $31.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

