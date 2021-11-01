BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 464,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,332 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 98.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $22.53 on Monday. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $768.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

