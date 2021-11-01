BlackRock Inc. Sells 148,396 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,396 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 141.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vertex by 13.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex alerts:

VERX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

VERX opened at $20.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.67 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.