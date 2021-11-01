BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,698 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 405,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $11,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in IRadimed by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IRadimed by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 4,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $165,140.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,852.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,719. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $37.32 on Monday. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $459.71 million, a P/E ratio of 100.86 and a beta of 1.01.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

