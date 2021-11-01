BlackRock Inc. Sells 97,113 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,031,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,113 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.42% of Pzena Investment Management worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PZN opened at $10.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $787.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

