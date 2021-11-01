BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.13% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ODC opened at $34.82 on Monday. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $256.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

