BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the September 30th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 101.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 66.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. 27.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.57. 257,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

