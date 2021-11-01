Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Trading 6.9% Higher

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $33.99. 24,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,084,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 3.85.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Blink Charging by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

