BlockBank (BBANK) Market Capitalization Hits $10.03 Million

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. BlockBank has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlockBank has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One BlockBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00050315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.57 or 0.00222861 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BlockBank

BlockBank (CRYPTO:BBANK) is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,912,626 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

Buying and Selling BlockBank

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockBank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

