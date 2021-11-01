Blockstack (STX) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.20 or 0.00339302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00220938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00097029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

