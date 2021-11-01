Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

BPMC stock opened at $112.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.02. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,396. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

