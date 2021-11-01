BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
LTH stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $18.25.
About Life Time Group
Read More: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.