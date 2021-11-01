BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LTH stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.