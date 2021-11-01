BMO Capital Markets Increases Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $144.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $144.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.53.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $143.95 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

