Bonded Finance (BOND) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and approximately $156,454.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00051675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00223617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00096500 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004414 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

