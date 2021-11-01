Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Decreases Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lessened its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. The Hershey accounts for 2.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.55.

Shares of HSY traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.64. The stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,615. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $135.83 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day moving average of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total transaction of $889,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,181.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,315. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

