Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. The Clorox comprises 1.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $65,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $788,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 176,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.09. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.