Boothbay Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 20,000 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $310.38. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,970. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.17 and a beta of 1.06. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $173.04 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.38.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

