Boothbay Fund Management LLC Grows Position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 3.54% of Malvern Bancorp worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Malvern Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MLVF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.81. 240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,264. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 million. Equities analysts expect that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malvern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.